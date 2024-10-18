Foo Entertainment and Tiltlabs launch ‘Bellyfoo-Blox’ musical game in Roblox

Switzerland’s Foo Entertainment and India’s Tiltlabs have launched Bellyfoo-Blox, a musical adventure game in Roblox, debuting at MIPJunior in Cannes. This digital experience set in Daba Diba Duba Land (DDDL), combines music, dance, singing, adventure, and creativity, with plans to bring the experience to life through a real-world music-themed park.

The game features the fictional Miss Bellyfoo Band, which has been signed by Warner Music Group. The producers of Miss Bellyfoo band have achieved over five billion streams worldwide with their artists globally. Fans will be able to stream Miss Bellyfoo’s music on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube starting in 2025.

In the game, players can explore new worlds, participate in competitions like “Who Makes The Best Music Video?” and customise their experience. Additionally, Miss Bellyfoo, DJ foo, and Dibafoo will host interactive shows in the DDDL Arena to further enrich the player experience.

Foo Entertainment president Chris Djuritschek shared, “Fans can unleash their creativity and become part of the Bellyfoo-Blox universe by utilising a variety of customisable elements.” Tiltlabs CEO Nikhil Chandran added: “This partnership revolutionises the way fans interact with music and games, allowing them to be an active part of the story.”

Foo Entertainment produces content across TV, film, music, and interactive experiences and is known for the well-known TV series Miss Bellyfoo which premiered in 2021 whereas Tiltlabs specialises in Metaverse development, games, and interactive solutions across platforms like Roblox and Fortnite.