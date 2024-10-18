UniPin launches its festive campaign to promote sustainability in gaming 

UniPin (Universal Pin) India, a digital distributor of video game currencies, has launched its ‘UniPin Diwali Mahotsav’ campaign to promote sustainability in gaming this Diwali. Set to run from 17 October to 1 November, the campaign urges gamers to celebrate the festival of lights by adopting environmentally responsible practices to win prizes.

During this campaign, every transaction made on the UniPin India website will unlock a chance to win daily prizes, with five lucky winners selected each day to receive Rs 5,000 in Amazon vouchers. Additionally, all participants will be in the eligibility criteria for two grand prizes: the latest iPhone 16, awarded to gamers who make any purchase during the promotional period.

Gamers who pledge to burst only green crackers and light diyas to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly way will have the chance to win Rs 50,000 worth of UniPin Credits (UC).

Expressing his excitement in welcoming Diwali and celebrating the festivities with an eco-friendly movement initiative, UniPin India director Akshay Sethi said, “Diwali is a time of joy and togetherness, and this year, we want to celebrate in a way that’s not only fun but also responsible. Through the ‘Yeh Diwali, Game Wali’ campaign, UniPin is inviting our community to enjoy their favourite games while making a positive impact on the environment. By pledging to reduce pollution, gamers can share their love for Diwali in an eco-friendly way and win big while doing it.”

UniPin India is the official distribution partner of Krafton for India’s popular titles Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Road to Valor: Empires. During the UniPin Diwali Mahotsav campaign, gamers will receive exclusive in-game bonus UC offers from Krafton:

Buy 60 UC & Get 6 UC Bonus

Buy 300 UC & Get 60 UC Bonus

Buy 600 UC & Get 120 UC Bonus

Buy 1500 UC & Get 450 UC Bonus

UniPin is Indonesia-based digital distributor founded in 2009 with 25.1 million active users in 32 countries around the world as claimed. Supported by a comprehensive range of payment channels, UniPin provides electronic pins (UniPin Credits) that can be used across a wide variety of games from various game publishers.