Digital Domain expands Advertising Experiences team with Niel Gabriel and Marcus Wesson

Digital Domain announced the addition of two industry veterans to its Advertising Experiences group; Niel Gabriel as executive producer and Marcus Wesson as principal creative director. Both will report directly to Digital Domain president and COO Lala Gavgavian.

In their new roles, Wesson and Gabriel will shape the development and implementation of advertising experiences across various projects, platforms, and media. As creative partners for production companies, agencies, and brands, they will lead teams in creating and delivering content to bring ideas to life by leveraging Digital Domain’s talent and tools.

Gavgavian shared, “Today marks an exciting new chapter for our Advertising Experiences unit as we relaunch under the visionary leadership of our newly appointed executive team. With their wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach, we are not just reviving the business; we are transforming it by combining fresh innovation with our proven legacy. This relaunch isn’t just about returning; it’s about redefining the future, leveraging new insights and strategies to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are stronger, more agile, and ready to take on tomorrow’s challenges with renewed focus and energy.”

Gabriel brings with him extensive experience in leading production teams and establishing in-house studios at ad agencies, including TBWA’s The Collective, ATTN, and Hawthorne Advertising. His leadership on The Collective’s AT&T national retail marketing account and his role in launching brands like Home Advisor and Vari and creating campaigns for clients like L’Oreal, McDonald’s, Petco, Google, Airbnb, and Dyson highlight his experience in the industry.

Wesson is a creative leader known for his work at advertising agencies such as TBWA\Chiat\Day, DDB, and 72andSunny. His campaigns for global giants like Activision, Nissan, Honda, CKE Restaurants, and Nestlé have earned accolades from organisations such as the One Show, Clios, Effie’s, Fast Company, Communication Arts, D&AD, FWA, Creativity Online, Adweek, the Beldings, Webbys, American Photo Magazine, and TBS’ Funniest Commercials.