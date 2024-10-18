Toonz Media Group partners with Saudi’s RFK Global to launch ‘Mai: The Teen Superhero Detective’

India’s Toonz Media Group has partnered with RFK Global, a Saudi Arabia based 3D animation production based in Riyadh, to distribute Mai: The Teen Superhero Detective.

The TV series follows a teenage girl with extraordinary superpowers. Set in a vibrant, futuristic world, this action-packed show can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The series is directed by Saudi director, Saad Aldouweghri, and is created by British creative director, Leo Wilcox.

Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar stated, “We are constantly seeking original content with global appeal that connects with audiences, regardless of their age or varied experiences. We are thrilled to have found a promising partner in RFK Global, showcasing impressive talent and a strong commitment to entertainment.”

RFK Global director Aldouweghri shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate with our global distributors Toonz Entertainment to present our upcoming series, Mai: The Teen Superhero Detective, an exciting futuristic sci/action show, which follows the life and journey of the lead character, Mai – a quirky teen Arab superhero-detective.”

The official synopsis for Mai: The Teen Superhero Detective reads as follows: Girl power is undeniably what the world needs, now and in the future. Fast-forward to the year 3000, a time of cyber and digital chaos where the world is entangled in its own creation. The show is set amidst this mayhem, with menacing robots running rampant and the world teetering on the brink of collapse. Just when hope seems lost, a hero emerges to save the Ultraverse from destruction: Mai

Saudi writer Loulwa Alireza, known for works like Ajwan (Shahid) and Mirlo & the Magical Opus, portrays the everyday struggles of a superpowered teenage girl. Integral to the series’ development is British writer Amelia Fergusson, known for her work on My Little Pony and Deer Squad. Making the show unique is its themes of resilience, identity, and overcoming adversity combined with adventures and contemporary Arabic elements.