Digitoonz to animate Stephen Kramer Glickman’s ‘Enormous’, starring Mel Brooks and Spencer Grammer

Canadian actor Stephen Kramer Glickman (Big Time Rush, Storks) has announced Enormous, a new CG-animated short film written and created by Glickman. The voice talent is led by the American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Mel Brooks (Spaceballs, The Producers) and Spencer Grammer (Rick and Morty, Greek), alongside other cast members soon to be announced.

The CG short film has been officially greenlit and is scheduled for delivery in summer 2025. The film’s executive producer Claudia Scott-Hansen will attend MIPCOM 2024 from 18 to 22 October, to initiate discussions with broadcasters and distribution partners.

The eight minute short film is inspired by Glickman’s personal journey of overcoming depression with the help of his dog’s love. The film follows Stephen, a man devastated after a breakup with his girlfriend, as he sinks into depression with only his pug, Jelly Donut, to keep him company in his empty house. In a story twist, Jelly Donut finds an unexpected way to help him rediscover joy and begin to care for himself again.

L-R: Mel Brooks, Spencer Grammer, Stephen Kramer Glickman

The creative team behind the short film includes director Doug Sweetland (Toy Story, Cars, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo); producer Jackson Lewis (Lego Ninjago, Lego Batman, Storks); art director Sylvain Deboissy (A Goofy Movie, Spirit, Surf’s Up, How to Train Your Dragon); editor Chris Cartagena (Happy Feet, Storks, Space Jam: A New Legacy); and director of photography Cortney Armitage (Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Cars, Ratatouille).

Additionally, Enormous is supported by Mexico’s Demente Animation Studio (Thomas & Friends, Hello Kitty, Night of the Animated Dead). The studio is led by CEO Carlos Gaxiola and will handle pre-production. Demente Animation Studio’s CFO Angel Ibarra, and head of production Majo Calderón will be leading the pre-production.

Vikas Kumar

Animation for the short will be produced by Digitoonz in Noida and Kolkata, India (Fright Krewe, 100% Wolf, Dora), under the leadership of founder and CEO Vikas Kumar.

Gaxiola commented: “We are very excited to be part of this beautiful story of resilience and love for animals that needs to be told. We are delighted to team up with the Enormous creative team and to collaborate with our partners at Digitoonz. Without a doubt, a great collaborative and multidisciplinary project where everyone makes a great contribution.”

Kumar added: “Digitoonz is thrilled to produce the animation for this beautiful film. We were hooked immediately when reading the script for Enormous and are delighted to be working with all of the talented teams involved to create a truly unforgettable short film.”

The film is executive produced by Glickman, Claudia Scott-Hansen, Sweetland, Kevin Salter, Gaxiola, Kumar, Digitoonz Production VP Alexandra Rosenberg, and head of Digitoonz Production Maontosh Kumar. Divya Kumari and Divyanshi Misha will serve as producers for Digitoonz.