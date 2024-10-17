Horror graphic novel ‘The Last Wardens’ gets audio drama and tabletop RPG adaptations

Comic book artists Amit Tishler (Edenfrost), and Elliot Sperl (Bob’s Burgers, The Great North) announced new adaptations for their horror comic series The Last Wardens. These adaptations include a trade paperback edition, an immersive audio drama, and a tabletop RPG.

Tishler expressed, “What we have in store for The Last Wardens will completely redefine the universe we’ve built. Bringing our story to new mediums has been a long-time dream, and we couldn’t be more excited to reveal these next chapters.”

Sperl stated, “As a lifelong fan of comics and storytelling, bringing The Last Wardens to life as an audio drama and tabletop RPG is surreal. And trust me—this is just the beginning.”

The Last Wardens Trade Paperback Edition

In collaboration with US-based comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios, The Last Wardens trade paperback will hit shelves on 11 March 2025. This special edition brings together all six issues of the series in one bound volume, offering readers the complete saga in a single collection.

Mad Cave Studios marketing director Allison Pond stated, “All of us at Mad Cave Studios are thrilled to see The Last Wardens expand into these exciting new mediums. Tishler’s vision for this world is evolving in thrilling directions, and we can’t wait for fans to immerse themselves in these new adaptations.”

The Last Wardens audio drama

Produced by LA based Encyclopocalypse Publications, the first full episode of the audio drama drops on 11 March 2025, the same day as the trade paperback release. This auditory adventure dives deep into the dark corners of The Last Wardens universe, delivering a fully immersive experience that will keep listeners on the edge of their seats.

Encyclopocalypse Publications president Mark Alan Miller, “I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Amit Tishler and Elliot Sperl to bring The Last Wardens to life as an Audio Drama. This story is about to reach new heights, and fans are going to be blown away by what we’ve created working alongside Mad Cave Studios.”

The Last Wardens tabletop RPG

New York Comic Con (NYCC) attendees will be showcased a sneak peek of The Last Wardens Tabletop RPG, developed by TTRPG maker Studio Far Horizons. Both the limited-edition print and digital versions will be available for purchase starting 11 March 2025.

Studio Far Horizons co-founder Bart Vickers shared, “Bringing The Last Wardens to life as a roleplaying game has been an incredible experience. Fans will be thrilled with the depth and complexity this game offers, allowing them to explore the universe in ways they never imagined.”

Tishler and Sperl will make an appearance at NYCC on 18 October from 4 to 5 pm EST at the Mad Cave Studios booth 3441, where attendees can meet the creators and obtain signed copies of the comic.