Michael Green to helm ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ for Netflix

Netflix has greenlit Blue Eye Samurai, a new animated action series from Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. The show centres on a mixed-race master of the sword (Erskine) who lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan.

The voice cast features Maya Erskine (Pen15), George Takei (Star Trek), Masi Oka (Heroes), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Man in the High Castle), Brenda Song (Dollface) and Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever).

Green and Noizumi will serve as creators, showrunners, writers, and executive producers for the project. “Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal,” Green and Noizumi said in a statament. “We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama.”

Jane Wu (Gold Mountain, Jackie Chan Adventures) will serve as supervising director and a producer. Erwin Stoff (Edge of Tomorrow) will serve as an executive producer.

The series is a part of Green’s overall TV deal with Netflix. Green’s past TV credits include shows like American Gods, Smallville, Heroes, Kings, Raising Dion, and films like Murder on the Orient Express, Alien: Covenant, Blade Runner 2049, and Logan.

The Blue Eye Samurai is one of the many animated projects coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service recently revealed the trailer for Blood of Zeus, which will premiere on Netflix on 27 October. Netflix also recently announced a new Godzilla anime, subtitled Singular Point, which will release in 2021.