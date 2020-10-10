Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role of Doctor Strange in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland.

Cumberbatch’s casting as Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, is the third major crossover between Spider-Man films produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Before this, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury featured in last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Reports suggest that Doctor Strange will act as a mentor for Peter Parker. Cumberbatch also has his own film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff. The third instalment of Spider-Man might reveal crucial links to the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Spider-Man 3 is set to begin in November in Atlanta and directed by Jon Watts. Besides Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx’s Electro will also return as the antagonist in the film, tying the series to Andrew Garfield’s failed franchise (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Actors Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori will be reprising their roles in the upcoming web-slinging superhero film. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, the film is slated to be released on 17 December 2021.