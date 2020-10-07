Netflix releases trailer of new anime original, ‘Blood of Zeus’

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its new anime and (adult animated) original, Blood of Zeus, from the studio behind its popular Castlevania animated series.

The show’s synopsis follows: In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past.

The anime series will focus on the Greek God-themed show and the first part of the trailer depicts an ancient war, an encroaching demon army, a quest for a dead giant’s remains, while the second part is full of impressive action sequences.

Created by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Blood of Zeus will launch on 27 October on the streaming giant. The show’s voice cast consists of Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Mamie Gummer, Claudia Christian, Elias Toufexias, Melina Kanakeredes, Jessica Henwick, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

The anime adaptation of the classic video game series, Castlevania, received an apparent viewership success for Netflix – the show occasionally appears in Netflix’s Top 10 charts. The streaming colossal has also greenlit its fourth season earlier in 2020. The third season premiered in March 2020. The Texas-based animation studio has additionally worked on Netflix’s Seis Manos and Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Kid Danger.

Global streaming services have begun investing more in adult animated content over the last year. The Close Enough adult animated comedy was one of HBO Max’s first original releases. Hulu too launched Crossing Swords in June. Netflix’s BoJack Horseman has been a front-runner for the genre (adult-animated series), earning rave reviews and critical ratings for the streamer besides its F Is For Family, which was renewed for a fifth and final season last week.