‘The Simpsons’ will return to CGI animation for ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’

The Simpsons are back with Treehouse of Horror XXXI for the annual Halloween season episode. This time, the episode shows a parody of Toy Story where Bart treats his toys badly and has to deal with the consequences. The best part is that the segment is animated in CGI, like a Pixar film.

The first Treehouse of Horror episode aired in 1990 in the second season, and has since become a tradition. The animators have experimented with different techniques through the years, including puppetry, LEGO and even a live interactive episode.

Apart from the Toy Story segment, the episode deals with the U.S. elections, a spoof of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Netflix’s Russian Doll. The episode airs on 18 October on FOX.

This episode will be ahead of the premiere of the show’s 31st season on Disney+ on 6 November. The 22-episode season will be dropped in one go and joins more than 600 episodes already streaming on the platform.

Fans can look forward to a star-studded voice cast of celebrity guests with new additions including Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Billy Porter (Pose) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Other guest stars include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh with musical performances by John Legend and Weezer.

The season was also nominated for the Emmy Awards, with episode Thanksgiving of Horror nominated for outstanding animated program, and both Nancy Cartwright and Hank Azaria up for the outstanding character voice-over performance.

The series was created by Matt Groening back in 1989 and is the longest running scripted primetime show in television history.