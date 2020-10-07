Warner Bros animation revs up new preschool series

Warner Bros. Animation has started production on an animated preschool series called Batwheels, starring some of the most iconic vehicles from across the DC universe.

The Batwheels are superpowered vehicles created by the Batcomputer to fight crimes and defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and other DC superheroes. . Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid.

The show will premiere on Cartoon Network and HBO Max and across Cartoon Net’s global platforms.

“Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool,” said Warner Bros. global kids, young adults and classics president Tom Ascheim in a statement. “I can’t wait for all the aspiring superheroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register added, “From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation. We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman.”

Register is executive producing the series with Michael G. Stern as co-executive producer on the show, Simon J. Smith as supervising producer with Steven Fink of Bang Zoom, producing.