India’s animation studio Assemblage Entertainment joins the Cinesite group

Mumbai-based CGI animation studio Assemblage has entered into a partnership with Cinesite (headquartered in London). As a result of the deal, the privately owned feature animation and VFX studio has acquired a majority stake, marking Cinesite’s foray in Asia and expansion of its Asian footprint. Assemblage will continue to service its global clientele independently under founder AK Madhavan and CEO Arjun Madhavan.

Founded in 2013 by industry stalwart AK Madhavan (or Madmax as he is fondly known), Assemblage provides premium 3D animation and visual effects services to major Hollywood studios and independent production companies globally. Widely known for its track record in producing several theatrical features, long-form episodic TV-series and short form content, Assemblage’s portfolio includes Norm of the North (Lionsgate), Trollhunters (Netflix), Arctic Dogs (Entertainment Studios), Chico Bon Bon (Netflix), Miraculous Ladybug (Disney), Enchanted Village of Pinocchio (France.TV), Word Party (Netflix), Arctic Friends, Puffins and Puffins Impossible (AppleTV, Amazon Prime), and Swan Princess (Sony).

Cinesite CEO Antony Hunt

“Assemblage is an undisputed CGI animation industry leader in Asia and knows the market, the culture and the landscape better than any other company. To produce the quality of content that we are aiming for to serve the market demand in the future, we need to be able to draw on talent and competence from various territories around the world. Through this venture, we have found the right partner in Assemblage who is well-placed to further solidify its position as an important player in the international animation market, grow its VFX capabilities and meet the extensive commercial demand in Asia,” said Cinesite CEO Antony Hunt.

Assemblage CEO Arjun Madhavan shared, “Cinesite brings a wealth of experience in the feature animation and VFX sectors that marries perfectly with our growth strategy. Its creative and technical expertise, multinational presence and robust talent network provides us with enhanced opportunities. This will empower us to further strengthen our service offerings, deepen our footprint and widen our clientele globally. With a legacy of pioneering many firsts in and from India, we are enthused by how much more we can achieve together.”

Assemblage CEO Arjun Madhavan

The partnership with Assemblage comes at a time of unprecedented demand for global animation services and follows on from Cinesite’s previous acquisitions of high performing studios Image Engine in 2015, Trixter in 2018, and more recently Balkan VFX studio FX3X as well as Canadian animation studios L’Atelier Animation & Squeeze. Collectively the Cinesite group has over 2500 filmmakers serving its customers around the world.

Recent and upcoming credits of Cinesite include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel), Matilda (Netflix), Iwaju, Willow and Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney+), Animal Farm (Aniventure & The Imaginarium) , The Witcher S3 (Netflix) , Foundation S2 (Apple), Strays (Universal) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) to name a few.