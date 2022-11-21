Crunchyroll to stream ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ season two in April 2023 

Crunchyroll recently announced that the upcoming The Ancient Magus’ Bride season two anime will stream on the service when it begins airing in Japan in April 2023. The announcement was made during its industry panel at Anime NYC.

As per Crunchyroll website, in March 2021, Studio Kafka was established to take over the production of The Ancient Magus’ Bride from WIT Studio and produced the newest OAD series The Ancient Magus’ Bride – The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm in partnership with Twin Engine. The third and final OAD episode was released on 9 September in Japan, with the first two streaming on Crunchyroll. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the English edition of the manga.

The synopsis of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season two reads: Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another.

Chise Hatori is being voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, Elias Ainsworth by Ryota Takeuchi, Kouki Uchiyama will voice Ruth, Silky voiced by Aya Endo, Mikhail Renfred voiced by Satoshi Hino and Alice will be voiced by Mutsumi Tamura.

Kazuaki Terasawa serves as the director for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season two, while Aya Takaha, Yoko Yonaiyama and Chiaki Nishinaka are taking care of the script. Hirotaka Kato has done the character design and Kohei Tokuoka is the chief animation director.

Here are the details of other staffs coming together for the Crunchyroll show: