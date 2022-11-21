Netflix brings global and local stories to 53rd International Film Festival of India

Netflix will exclusively showcase some of its most anticipated global and local stories at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) from 20 to 28 November in Goa. Celebrating the spirit of universal storytelling with cinephiles from around the globe, Netflix will be presenting global premieres, exciting sneak peeks, insightful panel discussions and more.

“India is home to one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment industries and we are excited to be a part of this vibrant creative community. We look forward to premiering a wide variety of Netflix’s global and local stories – including Neeraj Pandey’s thrilling series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, emotional drama Qala, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s much awaited Pinocchio, and the Asia premiere of season four of the global hit series Fauda – at this year’s IFFI. We are proud to partner with IFFI to showcase these must watch stories,” said Netflix India content VP Monika Shergill.

These stories will include:

Global Premiere of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and a panel discussion on 21 November- Panelists include Shital Bhatia, Bhav Dhulia, Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh and Monika Shergill. Neeraj Pandey’s pulpy crime thriller series navigates the birth of a super cop and a super villain and their epic clash in Bihar.

Global Premiere of Qala on Thursday, 24 November- Set in the 1930s, Qala is an emotional psychological drama showcasing a mother-daughter relationship juxtaposed beautifully with stunning visuals, music and powerful performances by Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Karnesh Ssharma, Cleanslate Filmz.

India Premiere of Pinocchio on 25 November- Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

Asia Premiere of Season four, episode one of Fauda and a panel discussion on 27 November- Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, Raj Kumar Rao, and Monika Shergill will join a panel discussion on ‘Storytelling in The Era of Global Entertainment’, followed by the Asian premiere of episode one of season four of Fauda, one of the most popular Israeli series on Netflix.

Other exciting sneak peeks and insightful panel discussions include:

The launch of Animated stories on Freedom Fighters on 20 November- Earlier this year, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and Netflix partnered to launch an initiative called Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan to celebrate the country’s 75 years of Independence through a set of short inspirational films. The next set of films will be launched at IFFI 2022. Narrated by Manoj Bajpayee, the films highlight the stories of India’s freedom fighters.

From Manuscript to Screenplays: A panel discussion on 22 November- The panelists include Ramin Bahrami, Preeti Vyas, Amar Chitra Katha, Sunitha Tati, Meghna Gulzar, Vikram Sahay and Tanya Bami.

Monica, O My Darling, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Mismatched, and Sacred Games are some of the examples of amazing books that have found a home on Netflix. This discussion will cover insights, learnings and guidelines on the art of adapting a book for screen across formats, and tips on how to identify a manuscript adaptable for screen.