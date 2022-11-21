Akira Toriyama’s manga ‘The Dragon Ball Super’ to come out of hiatus with new arc

The official Twitter account of Akira Toriyama’s famous manga franchise The Dragon Ball Super will mark its return on the pages of V Jump. Drawn by Toyotarou, the manga has been on a hiatus since August but now it’ll be back on 21 December.

The long-running manga’s upcoming story arc’s details were also made public, thereby establishing that the Super Hero Arc of Dragon Ball Super would take it into superhero territory. Rather than recreating the anime movie, the arc will concentrate on Trunks and Goten defending the city. The Twitter post also gave a sneak peek at the two super Saiyans dressed like superheroes.

Dragon Ball Super manga is a spin-off to the Dragon Ball Super anime series. The english-language manga is published both physically and digitally by Viz Media.

The official description of the manga reads: Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are travelling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker “Super Saiyan God,” or something like that… The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?