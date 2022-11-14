Marvel’s ‘Black Panther Wakanda Forever’ reigns supreme with a Rs 50 crore opening weekend in India

The much anticipated Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released on 11 November has been creating a buzz in its first weekend box office collection. The film proved to be a big action entertainer with a Rs 50 crore opening weekend in India.

As per L.A. based media analysis organisation, Exhibitor Relations Co., with $330 million worldwide collection, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second highest global opening of 2022. If you see the MCU opening weekend of all-time, the superhero movie directed by Ryan Coogler movie ranks 11.

With $330M worldwide, WAKANDA FOREVER is the 2nd highest global opening of 2022–#11 MCU opening weekend of all-time.



$180M domestic debut: the #13 opener of all-time, #8 MCU debut ever.



For those keeping track…this is not what superhero fatigue looks like. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) November 13, 2022

Black Panther released in 2018, was a unique storytelling of love and hate; of loss and redemption; a whirlwind journey that doesn’t just leave you thrilled, but also tug at your tear chords at the end. Ryan Coogler laid down a masterpiece which you cannot help but marvel at; breathing new life into the genre that’s dominated by the whites and all things-American.

Post the movie, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman’s untimely demise left the fans heart-broken. The sequel also begins with the story after the death of T’Challa, played by the late Boseman.

In the sequel, Wakanda mourns the death of King T’Challa and the people fight to protect their home from intervening world powers. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of the king’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for their nation.

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel, among others. Wakanda lives forever amidst the memories and a void created in absence of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman)!