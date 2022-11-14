Amplitude’s Product Report 2022 names Loco as ‘Next Hottest Products’ in their global list

Image courtesy: Amplitude website

Loco announced that it was named on the global ‘Next Hottest Products’ by Amplitude, a leading global product analytics company, in its Product Report 2022. The ‘Next Hottest Products’ list recognises products and companies that have put the digital customer experience at the core of their business strategy.

Despite an economic downturn, these products have seen at least 40 per cent year-over-year growth in monthly active users, according to data sent to Amplitude. Loco has seen 900 per cent growth in DAUs from 2021 to 2022 June and has seen live watch hours climb by 19x times during this time period. Expanded from last year’s inaugural ‘Next Hottest Products’ list, this year’s list recognises 30 fast-growing digital products, including companies from North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

“We are delighted that Loco has made Amplitude’s ‘Next Hottest Product’ List. As the global leader in product analytics, Amplitude, has great insight into products that are growing the fastest across the globe. To be named in the top 30 list globally, underlines the tremendous growth we have witnessed at Loco over the last year. Product led growth is the foundation for growing in any economic condition, but more so in the volatile economic environment that currently exists globally. At Loco, we have one of the best product and technology teams in the country and this honor is a recognition of each individual who works in those teams. We put users at the center of all our product efforts and the organization continues to deliver features at breakneck velocity! Our product efforts coupled with our pioneering efforts in building the gaming community in India, have enabled us to become the leading independent game streaming platform globally,” said Loco founder Anirudh Pandita.

Commented Amplitude chief product officer Justin Bauer, “Today every company leader is thinking about how to grow in an efficient and sustainable way. Your digital product is the answer. The companies recognised in this year’s Product Report have shown tremendous, lasting growth despite turbulent economic conditions. Product-led growth is a core part of many of their strategies, and for good reason. Product-led organisations can create experiences users love, acquire new customers at lower costs, and use data to ensure they’re making the right product investments. I am expecting big things from the companies on this list.”

Dedicated to democratizing gaming entertainment, Loco is India’s leading esports and live streaming platform. The platform has been a pioneer in the live game streaming and esports sector in India, paving the way for gaming to go from a niche hobby to a mainstream national interest. Loco continues to be the prime innovator in the sector, launching India’s first NFT platform for esports and becoming the largest backer of esports tournaments in the country. Additionally, over the last year, Loco has witnessed its MAU base grow by a remarkable 511 per cent.

The ‘Next Hottest Products’ are selected from aggregated, anonymized monthly user data sent to the Amplitude platform during a 13-month period, from June 2021 to June 2022. To be included in this year’s list, products must have met a minimum of 10,000 monthly active users at the start of the analysis period. All companies included must have been privately held as of June 2021.