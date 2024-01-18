Sophie Leclerc joins Rodeo FX Paris as an executive producer. Rodeo FX Paris is renowned for its visual effects work on Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and John Wick: Chapter 4.



Rodeo FX, with a workforce of over 900 artists, inaugurated its studio in France last year, which Leclerc will be jointly leading, to create a dynamic presence in Europe and participate in innovative film projects that push the boundaries of visual creativity.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Sophie back to France as our Paris office expands. Her knowledge, talent and incredible energy are exactly what Rodeo needs to conquer the European landscape,” declared Rodeo FX founder and CEO Sébastien Moreau.

Leclerc began her career in the United States when she pursued her studies in film and obtained a master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. She began her career co-producing and directing documentary films. In 1999, Leclerc found her calling in the visual effects field, joining Tippett Studios as an art department manager, before becoming a bidding and plate producer. She subsequently became a freelance visual effects producer in Los Angeles where, over the past 20 years, she has worked for major studios, including giants like Universal Studios, Warner Bros, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Europacorp and Newline. Leclerc’s visual effects producer portfolio includes projects like The Brothers Grimm, The A-Team, Finch and recently The Nun II. For Leclerc, a pivotal moment in her career includes collaborating on projects by French filmmaker Luc Besson such as Lucy and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. In 2004, she won an Emmy Award for outstanding special visual effects for the miniseries Dreamkeeper.

Sophie Leclerc joines Franck Lambertz, renowned VFX Supervisor and recently appointed head of Rodeo FX’s Paris office. This latest studio from the company founded in 2006 represents their fifth location after Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto and Los Angeles.