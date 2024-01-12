Multi-award winner (VES, AEAF, Canes Lions), Franck Lambertz has joined the ranks at Rodeo FX after working in the visual effects industry for 24 years. Lambertz will now lead the recently opened European studio of the creative company, known for the visual effects of Stranger Things and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



Established in 2006, Rodeo FX plans to establish itself in Europe further. Lambertz will oversee the Paris-based studio’s various divisions, such as Films & Episodics and Advertising & Experience. Among his projects, he has collaborated with renowned directors such as Frederik Bond, Rupert Sanders, Damien Chazelle, François Rousselet and Cary Fukunaga, while leaving his mark on award-winning campaigns for brands such as Chanel, Perrier, Ubisoft and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Lambertz’s career has always oscillated between film and advertising, notably collaborating with Hybride on films such as Sin City and Spy Kids by Robert Rodriguez. In 2005, he joined MPC in London and specialised in advertising. His artistic signature is characterised by a constant search for new challenges, illustrated by the opening of studios such as MPC Los Angeles in 2008, MPC Amsterdam in 2013, MPC Paris in 2015, and he also participated actively in the creation of the French section of the VES (Visual Effects Society).

“Collaborating with an expert like Franck is a real pleasure. His background in advertising speaks for itself, and he brings an incredible knowledge of the industry, but also a real passion for innovation,” says Rodeo FX founder and CEO Sébastien Moreau. “We couldn’t ask for a better person to help lead this new studio and bring our teams to the forefront of the European scene.”

Opened in June 2023, Rodeo FX’s Paris studio marks the creative company’s fifth office after Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Located in the 11ème arrondissement, the studio collaborates with Rodeo FX’s 900 international artists on productions such as Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and Monarch: Legacy of Monster for Apple TV+.