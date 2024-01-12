Global independent animation studio Zag and Method Animation announced that Disney Branded Television has acquired seasons six and seven of the globally renowned series, Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, as well as three original animated specials. The new season and specials will be available on Disney Channels worldwide, and then on Disney+ globally thereafter. The announcement was made by ZAG founder and CEO Jeremy Zag and Mediawan Kids & Family president Julien Borde.

Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save their city of Paris from unexpected villains! The two new seasons, each consisting of 26 x 22-minute episodes, and original specials are produced in collaboration with Disney Branded Television, Brazil’s Globosat, Italy’s KidsMe, and France’s TF1.

Currently in production for a fall 2024 launch, season six of Miraculous finds the superheroes facing a new and skilful enemy.

Now available on Disney Channel and Disney+ U.S the first 44-minute special, Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug & Claw Noir showcases Ladybug and Cat Noir discovering a parallel world where the holders of the miraculous of the Ladybug and the Black Cat evil while the holder of the miraculous of the butterfly is a hero! The second of the three specials (title TBD) is currently in pre-production.

“We are excited to continue working with Disney Branded Television to create first-class content for Miraculous fans everywhere,” comments Zag. “Our audiences resonate with this coming-of-age series about ordinary kids learning the importance of believing in themselves and understanding that you don’t need to be a superhero or wear a mask to reach your dreams and overcome fears!”

“We are thrilled to continue the wonderful adventure of the two most famous superheroes among children with ZAG and our long-standing partner Disney Branded Television,” says Borde. “The Miraculous universe continues to expand, captivating an increasingly vast and demanding fan community. These new adventures will meet their expectations and are poised to surprise and inspire dreams.”

The new season and specials will deliver exciting new visuals, produced via the gaming platform Unreal Engine.