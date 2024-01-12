World-leading international producer, distributor, and licensor of children’s animated and live-action content, Nelvana, and an innovative London-based entertainment company specialising in digital design and toys, Toikido, announce the greenlight of a new 2D animated children’s series Piñata Smashlings (26×11).

The series is available for international sale and has already confirmed placement with YTV in Canada. This comedic adventure, tailored for kids aged six to nine, complements previously unveiled Piñata Smashlings shorts currently streaming on Nelvana’s ‘Keep It Weird’ YouTube channel with more shorts to launch soon.

Inspired by the immensely popular Roblox game, with a staggering ‘like’ rating of over 97 per cent, the series will showcase characters from the game, each possessing unique personalities.

“Piñata Smashlings is such a unique brand and we’re excited to kickstart production on the TV series, diving deeper into the Piñataverse,” said Nelvana Enterprises & Kids Can Press VP Mellany Welsh. “With multiple touchpoints through the successful Roblox game, toy and merchandise line, brand partnerships and animated shorts, the new series will broaden the fan experience and add a new way for kids to discover and engage with the brand worldwide.”

“We are incredibly proud to announce the greenlight of the Piñata Smashlings full animated series in collaboration with Nelvana,” said Toikido Ltd. CEO Darran Garnham. “This marks a significant milestone for us at Toikido, as we embark on an exciting journey to bring our vibrant world and beloved characters to screens worldwide. Partnering with Nelvana has been a fantastic experience, and we’re thrilled to see Piñata Smashlings expand its reach globally, captivating audiences across different platforms and mediums. This series launch is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment and engaging experiences to children everywhere. We can’t wait to share the ongoing magic of Piñata Smashlings with the world!”

In Piñata Smashlings we meet four friends who have been thrown together by fate to form a team of very, very unlikely heroes. Whether questing across the land unlocking maps or collecting fruities and power ups, these Smashlings are out to save the Piñataverse from the evil Bashlings and level up on fun along the way. Packed with over-the-top Roblox shenanigans, fast-paced comedy, and hilarious hijinks, every episode is a burst of excitement.



Currently available for purchase nationwide in-store and online at Walmart in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia, fans can explore the Piñata Smashlings toy range comprising collectible figures, plush toys, and playsets. The collectible plush has earned recognition as one of Walmart’s ‘Top Toys’ for Holiday 2023. Moreover, the brand’s achievements include significant collaborations, such as an immersive Chuck E. Cheese in-game and in-store experience and the creation of the official mascot, Albärt, for Euro 2024 in collaboration with UEFA. Albärt will be integrated into the Piñata Smashlings Roblox game, alongside an exclusive Euro 2024 experience launching in May.