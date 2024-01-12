Digital-first animation studio Amuse Animation has sold a slew of its animation series to TV Azteca and Guest Choice for Latin America, RTVC in the Canaries and MBC for the Middle East and North Africa. The deals signal Amuse’s definitive move into distributing content starring the studio’s animated preschool heroes to mainstream broadcast channels.

Top Mexican network TV Azteca acquired the rights for Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to six of Amuses’ flagship shows, Shark Academy, Miliki Family, RoboFuse, AnimaCars, Increditales, and Plum the Super Witch. Totaling an impressive 540 episodes, the deal includes Free TV rights for all series and FVOD and AVOD rights for a selection of episodes.

In the Dominican Republic, Guest Choice secured Pay TV rights for The Supers, Increditales, Miliki Family and Shark Academy, while MBC snapped up seasons one and two of The Supers, seasons one and two of RoboFuse and seasons one and two of AnimaCars for free TV in the Middle East and North Africa. And finally, the Canaries Public Service Broadcaster RTVC Free TV channel has acquired Increditales, Miliki Family and Shark Academy for their children’s slot.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such strong broadcast partners in Latin America, Canaries, Middle East and North Africa,” said Amuse Animation chief revenue officer Jiella Esmat. “These partnerships represent an important step in our plans to scale off YouTube and create content that works for broadcast as well as VOD platforms.”

Amuse Animation creates preschool animated shows that inspire curiosity and promote kindness, compassion and empathy. In Increditales, children’s favourite princesses, heroines and fairy tale characters encounter relatable scenarios with hilarious twists. Shark Academy stories and songs star the Sharkies, a loveable group of friends who play, interact and learn with the help of their nursery school teacher. In AnimaCars, join Jonny and the AnimaCars on their many rescue missions to restore the peace in Animatown!