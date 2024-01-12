Sago Mini Friends

Apple TV+ unveiled an exciting programming slate for kids and families, featuring brand new Peanuts content as well as returning fan-favourite and critically acclaimed series.

The new Peanuts special, Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin will launch on 16 February. Acclaimed series also returning this winter includes the second season of the award-winning series, Sago Mini Friends, debuting 26 January and season two of the iconic and Emmy Award-winning series from The Jim Henson Company, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, debuting 29 March.

Sago Mini Friends (season two premieres 26 January) – The show is based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the popular and award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini. Sago Mini Friends is an adorable nod to gratitude, spotlighting Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colourful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode of the series, which is recognised as a Common Sense Media Selection for Families, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humour and unforgettable original songs.

Sago Mini Friends is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge (PAW Patrol), Ronnen Harary (PAW Patrol), Tone Thyne (Wonder Pets!) and Dustin Ferrer (Esme & Roy). Laura Clunie (PAW Patrol), and Toni Stevens (PAW Patrol) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (Kingdom Force) as series director. The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment (PAW Patrol) and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Brown Bag Films. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

The Sago Mini World app, which the Sago Mini Friends series is based on, features over 40 games for kids ages two to five years old. Sago Mini World has received accolades from the Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics’ Choice Media Awards and the Kidscreen Awards. The app encourages children to play, build, create and pretend with digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin (New Special Premieres 16 February) – The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighbourhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (The Simpsons, Wreck-It-Ralph) and is co-written by Robb Armstrong (Jump Start) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (The Snoopy Show). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Season Two Premieres 29 March) – In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic Fraggle Rock, the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock. Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Tony and Grammy Award winner, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) in guest star roles. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson.

The co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and the executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing. The complete first season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+.

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s celebrated live-action animated hybrid special, The Velveteen Rabbit; the Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; star-studded animated adventure film Luck from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers.