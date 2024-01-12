Revenant Esports has announced two additions to its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) lineup – Harsh “AquaNox” Rao and Hamza “Blaze” Hyderabadwala.

AquaNox and Blaze are both veterans in BGMI esports and have been competing together since 2021 when they were a part of the TSM lineup. Most recently, they competed for Gods Reign with their outing coming at the India – Korea Invitational. The two players were crucial in putting their team in second place at the international tournament and were the top-ranked Indian squad.

Commenting on joining Revenant Esports, AquaNox said, “I am super excited to be joining Revenant Esports, who were among the more consistent teams throughout 2023. I am confident that our new lineup not only brings together individual skill and experience but also places a strong emphasis on synergy, creating a winning combination. I look forward to the challenges and victories ahead with this squad.”

Elaborating further, Blaze added, “We have put together a team that is incredibly talented, and in the next few weeks, we’ll focus on improving our teamwork and figuring out what works best for us. Being a part of Revenant is truly exciting, and with the backing of such a supportive organisation, I am confident that we have a team capable of achieving lifting trophies.”

Revenant Esports’ BGMI lineup now comprises:

Deepal “Sensei” Negi

Ritesh “Fierce” Nawandar

Kaushal “Simp” Jaiswal

Hamza “Blaze” Hyderabadwala

Harsh “AquaNox” Rao

In 2023, Revenant Esports’ BGMI team was able to qualify for all major tournaments, including the BGMI India Series (BGIS) in Mumbai and the Pro Series (BMPS) in Ahmedabad. They also earned a second-place finish at the Skyesports Championship 5.0 LAN in Bengaluru.

Now, the refreshed lineup will first be seen in action at the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: BGMI, taking place from 12 January to 18 February with an Rs 1 crore prize pool. The finale of this esports tournament will happen as a LAN event in Delhi, India.