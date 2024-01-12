Indian esports organisation Gods Reign has signed the country’s leading BGMI team as its official roster on a three-year contractual agreement.

Led by their in-game leader (IGL) Ammar Khan (Destro), the roster comprises entry fraggers Justin Nadar (Justin), Parth Garg (DeltaPG), alongside support/assaulter Pavan Kumar (Shogun). Furthermore, Gods Reign has also appointed Vedang Chavan (Vedzz) as the team coach and Dharmdipsinh Zala (Code), as the team’s analyst.

Chavan – who has represented India in the PUBG PC Acer Predator League in Tokyo, Japan and Zala – who has made instrumental contributions in 2023 – will together provide guidance to help formulate strategies and analyse data to enhance the team’s prowess.

On onboarding the roster, God Reign CEO K.R. Rohith stated, “Acquiring the nation’s top BGMI team reinforces our dedication to building a formidable organisation for success in 2024. With a proven track record in Star Sports-televised events and official tournaments, this team embodies exceptional skill and a relentless drive for victory. Gods Reign is confident that this well-balanced lineup is poised to achieve new heights in the competitive BGMI circuit in 2024.”

In 2023, the team secured a total of approximately Rs 2.5 crores in prize money by showcasing their dominance and prevailing in tournaments, God Reign said. This included wins in official tournaments such as BGMI Master Series Season 2 (BGMS), which was televised on Star Sports, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 (BGIS), and third-party tournaments, including Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup: Champions and the country’s largest online third-party BGMI tournament India Today League Invitationals.

This team almost completed an unprecedented hattrick of official tournament triumphs but unfortunately fell short, finishing as runners-up at the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2023 (BMPS). Beyond leading their team to victory, the individual brilliance of the team’s stars has consistently shone through, with Justin earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in BGMS Season 2, and DeltaPG securing the MVP title in the BGIS 2023, as well as the India Today League Invitationals.

Khan, one of the BGMI athlete at Gods Reign said, “I am honored to join Gods Reign, an epitome of Esports excellence. My track record reflects a commitment to success, aligning seamlessly with the organization’s dedication to excellence. With immense pride and confidence, I take on the responsibility of representing the prestigious name of Gods Reign. In unity, I’m convinced we will transcend boundaries, achieving unparalleled success and adding to the ongoing legacy of greatness.”

To fulfill its commitment to providing its players with an unparalleled support structure, Gods Reign will be providing its brand new BGMI roster with its cutting-edge BootCamp facilities that offer an optimal environment for practice, skill refinement, and strategic planning. Complementing these facilities is top-tier coaching, ensuring that players receive expert guidance and mentorship to elevate their individual and collective performances.