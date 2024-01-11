Subhash Ghai (L) and Mikio Kita (R)

Whistling Woods International (WWI) announced the upgrade of the Sony Media Technology Centre (SMTC) at WWI’s campus. This marks the second major relaunch in the past 12 years of the Tech Development Centre, set up in collaboration between Sony and Whistling Woods International.

Sony Corporation vice president Mikio Kita and Whistling Woods International founder and chairman Subhash Ghai, jointly re-inaugurated the revamped SMTC. The upgraded centre comprises technologies and end-to-end production workflow solutions from Sony.

Ghai stated, “We are thrilled to unveil the enhanced Sony Media Technology Centre, setting a new standard for technological excellence in the Indian media and entertainment industry. This relaunch is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. By providing cutting-edge technologies and training opportunities, it plays a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of content creators and broadcasting professionals.”

The upgraded SMTC will serve as a showcase for Sony’s Networked Live. Featuring Nevion Virtuoso and VideoIPath, the facility embraces IP technology to for live production workflows, enabling remote and distributed production.

“We look forward to WWI students imbibing these technologies and workflows into their curriculum and continuing to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to technical prowess in the Media and entertainment industry,” said Whistling Woods International vice president and CTO Chaitanya Chinchlikar.

In addition to broadcast products, the centre will feature Sony’s latest Venice 2 full-frame motion picture camera, along with other Cinema Line-up models like FX9, FX6, and FX3 with G Master Lenses. The facility includes a theatre equipped for screening 4K content using Sony digital cinema projectors.