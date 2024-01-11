Indian esports organisation Revenant Esports has onboarded AMD, the global semiconductor manufacturer as its title partner. As a part of this collaboration, the two companies will be working together to grow esports communities and strengthen PC gaming rosters in the country and beyond.

On the partnership, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with AMD once again as our title sponsors. It’s not just about enhancing the brands we collaborate with but also about propelling the gaming industry to greater heights. Therefore, a title partnership with AMD, who is a veteran in the Indian esports industry, represents a mutually beneficial deal that will take steps toward mutual growth and industry advancement.”

As the title sponsor, AMD will receive branding on the strategic torso jersey spot, gaining maximum visibility across all of Revenant Esports’ rosters in tournaments. Furthermore, AMD will be providing infrastructural support to Revenant Esports’ PC rosters by powering them with their processors.

Revenant Esports has previously competed across Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Apex Legends – scoring multiple podium finishes. The team won the Esportz Premier Series Valorant LAN, an on-ground event in Mumbai in early 2023. Most recently, Revenant Esports secured the runners-up spot in the Skyesports Masters. Their Brawl Stars team were also the sole representatives for India at the 2023 World Finals in Sweden where they competed against the world’s best for the title and a share of the $750,000 prize pool.