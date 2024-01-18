California-based visual effects and colour studio Jamm welcomes veteran lighting guru Glen Swetez to their growing team in Los Angeles. Swetez will serve as supervising lighting technical director, after performing a similar role at multiple VFX companies in London throughout his career.



Jamm executive producer and co-founder Asher Edwards comments, “We are so delighted to welcome Glen to our award-winning team. Few people in this world have his touch when it comes to lighting, so we look forward to achieving new milestones together in the world of creative visual storytelling.”

Swetez brings a wealth of experience, from his early days as a CG artist at MPC to his role as lighting lead for renowned studios such as The Mill, DNEG, and most recently, senior lighting TD for Industrial Light & Magic. Notably, Swetez has played a pivotal role in shaping the visual landscapes of many celebrated projects, including the Oscar-winning Ex-Machina (2014), the blockbuster hit Avengers Endgame (2019), and the VES award-winning Abba, Voyage (2022).