Build-A-Bear Entertainment, Foundation Media Partners, and Montreal-based animation studio Laughing Dragon Studios announced the new animated series, Kabu, inspired by classic Build-A-Bear characters including Bearemy and Pawlette the Bunny. Build-A-Bear president and CEO Sharon Price John and Foundation Media CEO Patrick Hughes are producing the series.

A first-look episode will be screened for distributors at the upcoming Kidscreen Summit as the first in a 10-episode series written by Mike Mariano (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope), Drew Gormley (Family Guy), Claire Ross Dunn (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Nina’s World), Brian Clark (Glisten and the Merry Mission) and Monica Kelly (Cocomelon).

Kabu is a stylised, colourful new offering with a fun ensemble cast of a variety of “stuffed animal” friends and is primarily developed for kids aged seven to 11. However, the fresh look and multi-level humour is also expected to appeal to a broader co-viewing audience, especially given the growing tween and teen Build-A-Bear fandom.

The creativity is influenced by the popularity of kawaii styling, leading to the Kabu name, which means “cub” in Japanese. The storylines often humorously play on the unique stuffed animal aspect of the characters with each episode utilising an entertaining, sometimes wacky way of exploring concepts ranging from creative problem solving to friendship where the viewer goes on adventures with the cadre of critters who learn that working together and staying positive leads to the best result.

While the Kabu series will feature some beloved Build-A-Bear characters, it also introduces new furry friends to round out an ensemble cast which includes Bearnice: Diamond White (Moon Girl, Boo!: A Madea Halloween, Boo!: A Madea Halloween 2), Bearnard: Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Solar opposites & Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), Bearemy: Thomas Sanders (“Social Media Personality and Actor”), Catrina: Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow, Netflix My Dad The Bounty Hunter, NBC’s Bluff City Law, Atlanta FX ), Monkgomery: Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6 and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), Pawlette: Brec Bassinger (StarGirl, VC Andrews’s Dawn), Pandamona: Lilah Fitzgerald (Monster High, Lucky Hank, Honey Girls), Poodella: Margie Mays (American Idol, Call Me Kat), and Catlynn: Frankie McNellis (Honey Girls, 13: the Musical, Blackish).

“We are thrilled with this new animated series which is designed to have some of the fun tone of Spongebob with the spontaneity of Amazing World of Gumball to create a world of entertaining twists and surprises while still delivering a wholesome message,” noted Foundation Media CEO and founder Patrick Hughes. “The multi-level smart humour, impressive cast and amazing perfect balance of writers create an amazing co-viewing experience,” added Hughes.

Laughing Dragon Studios CEO Ryan Sohmer added, “Could not be more excited about working with a storied brand like Build-A-Bear and collaborating with the amazing folks at Foundation. The vibrant Kabu universe that we’re creating will delight both young and older audiences alike and can’t wait to introduce it to the world”

John said, “As an organisation grounded in over 25 years of creating memorable moments with “retail-tainment,” entertainment is a natural extension for the brand. The provision of new and fun ways to engage with fans and guests on multiple levels across the organisation’s eco-system is expected to be a value-enhancing proposition.”

Over the past several years, the company has been systematically developing content inspired by its owned characters based on successful product lines and marketing stories ranging from the live-action music-based movie Honey Girls and the recently launched theatrical animated film, Glisten And The Merry Mission, inspired by a multi-year best-selling holiday plush collection, to the documentary Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story highlighting the unlikely quarter-century journey of the company from a single mall retail store to a global iconic brand with award-winning director Taylor Morden. All of these titles can currently be viewed on a variety of digital platforms.