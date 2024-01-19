New York-based content and consulting firm China Bridge Content recently announced the hiring of Stephen Kam as resident producer who will oversee all of the company’s activities in Southern China including in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Kam to our growing team at China Bridge Content. He joins at a really exciting time as we continue to increase our client base in Southern China, reflecting the migration of much of the Chinese animation, licensing and toy industry to the region over the past decade. Stephen’s vast talent and experience will ensure we provide an exceptional service to our clients as we continue to expand our footprint in the area,” said China Bridge Content founder and president Josh Selig.

Kam added, “Josh is the only creator I know who has figured out how to develop hit Chinese shows like Super Wings! (Alpha) and P. King Duckling (UYoung) which are successful both in China and all around the world. I’m thrilled to join Josh and his team to work on the ground with their Chinese clients and to support their new slate of international projects.”



Based in Guangzhou, Kam will utilise his industry flair and extensive knowledge of the production industry in China to support the company’s rapidly expanding client base in the region. He is currently working on several development projects that will be announced in the near future.