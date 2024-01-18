Crunchyroll has revealed the nominees for the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the awards program honouring the craft and artistry of Japanese animation, including the creators, musicians and performances across streaming and theatrical.

Voting is open now through 27 January, 11:59 pm Pacific Time. Fans can begin to cast their vote on the Anime Awards website. The results will be announced at the 2024 Anime Awards live ceremony on Saturday, 2 March and through a global fan livestream.

Along with the live ceremony, Anime Awards will comprise a pre-show, which is back for a second year in Tokyo with an elevated format. During the pre-show, Crunchyroll hosts and global presenters will reveal fan-favourite awards. The current list of Anime Awards live ceremony and pre-show presenters include:

Megan Thee Stallion – Three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Iman Vellani – Actress well known for her character Ms. Marvel in The Marvels.

Lisa – Japanese singer-songwriter who has performed hit anime theme songs.

Roland – Japanese nightclub host, entrepreneur and TV personality.

Aquaria – American fashion model, drag entertainer and international DJ who was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10. She is a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and a long-time anime enthusiast.

Che Lingo – British rapper and artist who regularly mixes genres within his music.

Lena Lemon – Content creator focused on anime, cosplay and gaming.

Yaeji – Artist, producer, vocalist and DJ, whose tracks have made her a global icon.

Ylona Garcia – Singer born in the Philippines, raised in Australia.

L to R: Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani, Lisa

Sony Group Corporation chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will return to deliver opening remarks at the live ceremony, which will be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.

“With more than 30 anime studios, five streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime,” said Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini.

“Watching anime is one of my favourite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favourite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles! I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honour the best anime creators and shows in the world,” said Megan Thee Stallion.

“Beyond time and borders, anime allows us to connect and be touched, be excited, and share the same emotions with others, regardless of age or values. Anime has the same potential and appeals that I feel towards music. I hope the wonderful Japanese anime continues to bring joy to many fans around the world,” said Lisa. “I consider anime to be one of the cultures that represents Japan, so I am very honoured to be chosen as the presenter.”

To celebrate this year’s nominees, a selection of nominated series streaming on Crunchyroll will be available for AVOD viewing worldwide starting today, pending regional availability. Fans will have until 2 March to stream the titles for free, with ads.

Sony Music Solutions, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), will support Crunchyroll in the execution of the awards.

Below are the Anime Awards 2024 nominees

Anime of the Year

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

【OSHI NO KO】

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2)

One Piece

Spy x Family (Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2)

Vinland Saga (Vinland Saga Season 2)

Best New Series

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Heavenly Delusion

Hell’s Paradise

【OSHI NO KO】

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Film

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Blue Giant

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-

Psycho-Pass: Providence

Suzume

The First Slam Dunk

Best Original Anime

Akiba Maid War

Birdie Wing – Golf Girls’ Story– Season2

Buddy Daddies

Do It Yourself!!

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

The Marginal Service

Best Animation

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Mob Psycho 100 III

Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

【OSHI NO KO】

Trigun Stampede

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Keiichiro Saito – Bocchi The Rock!

Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man

Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion

Shota Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Daisuke Hiramaki – 【OSHI NO KO】

Best Cinematography

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Art Direction

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

【OSHI NO KO】

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best Comedy

Bocchi The Rock!

Buddy Daddies

Mashle: Magic And Muscles

Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2

Uruseiyatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

One Piece

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Mashle: Magic And Muscles

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

【OSHI NO KO】

To Your Eternity Season 2

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Slice of Life

Bocchi The Rock!

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – Bocchi The Rock!

Denji – Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Thorfinn – Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Supporting Character

Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Kana Arima – 【OSHI NO KO】

Power – Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Suguru Geto – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – Bocchi The Rock!

Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies

Pochita – Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury

Best Anime Song