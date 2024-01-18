Viacom18’s international music and English entertainment TV channel Vh1 has announced the launch of Vh1 AniNation – a diversified content segment for anime enthusiasts.

Catering to the burgeoning anime fandom across the nation, Vh1 AniNation will serve as a platform that fuses stunning animation, engaging community discussions and a curated musical experience, to celebrate Japanese anime.

On the launch, Viacom18 youth, music and English entertainment cluster business head Anshul Ailawadi said, “Vh1 has always been a trendsetter when it comes to showcasing emerging pop-culture trends. With Vh1 AniNation, we’re betting on the immense potential of anime with its compelling storylines, genres, music and characters – thereby giving our viewers another solid reason to tune into Vh1.”

AniNation will offer three types of content:

AniBites will provide viewers with snackable, high-energy entertainment with anime cartoons featuring a diverse cast of characters, varied themes and genres, and unique animation styles. AniPinion will feature influencers and celebrities discussing opinions and perspectives while reviewing new anime. This segment is to make anime more accessible and foster a sense of community amongst passionate anime fans in India. Ani-Music will feature a playlist of the genre’s iconic composers, musicians and soundtracks, keeping in mind the powerful connect anime music has with its fans.

Vh1 has plans to amplify the IP with a 360-degree marketing plan that the company believes will cater to fans and fortify consumer engagement with innovation.

Viacom18 will soon reveal the days, time slots and more details about the anime content segment.