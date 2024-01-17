Crosby Clyse (L) and David Park (R)

DNEG announced two changes in the senior management team of its animation arm, DNEG Animation. Crosby Clyse has been promoted to managing director and David Park has been hired as head of production.

DNEG Animation, the animation studio behind recent releases such as Nimona, Entergalactic, and Under the Boardwalk, is currently in production of That Christmas, the studio’s second collaboration with Locksmith Animation following Ron’s Gone Wrong, and The Garfield Movie, a co-production with Alcon Entertainment for Sony Pictures.

Clyse and Park’s new roles strengthen DNEG Animation’s senior management team as the studio prepares to announce a series of new titles and plans to increase its headcount with the recruitment of more than 300 roles globally in 2024.

DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra said: “This spring we will be celebrating DNEG Animation’s 10 year anniversary and the great successes that the team has already achieved. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, and a new slate of exciting productions and client partnerships, I know that DNEG Animation will be in good hands under the leadership of Crosby, David, and the rest of the senior team. The quality bar that the team sets is always of the highest level, and they continue to push the boundaries in character animation and the unique and distinct looks that they create for every project that they undertake. I would like to thank and congratulate the whole DNEG Animation crew on 10 incredible years and many more to come. This is just the beginning.”

Clyse joined DNEG Animation in 2016 from Pixar, where he worked on shows such as Onward, Finding Dory, The Good Dinosaur and Brave. As part of the foundational team at DNEG Animation, he was integral in defining the pipeline and processes for the fledgling studio and has guided the development and growth of the division, overseeing the delivery of all of its shows as head of production.

Park joins DNEG Animation from Passion Pictures where he was head of production, overseeing the company’s animated features and series, including the short film The Day I Became a Bird. Prior to that, he was associate producer for Locksmith Animation on their first animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong. Park brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, including 15 years at Pixar working on classics such as Coco, Monsters University, Toy Story 3, Wall-E, and Ratatouille.