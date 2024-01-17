Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo announced the appointment of Hyeo Jin Moon as international sales and acquisitions manager. Moon will be responsible for acquisitions and all global distribution activities for Latin America, Asia, and Spain. She reports to Emmanuèle Petry, producer and head of International.

Commenting on the appointment, Petry said, “I am so happy to welcome Hyeo Jin to our talented sales team. She brings her multicultural experience and boundless energy to promote the company’s growth and help our programs span screens globally.”

Moon added, “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Dandelooo. With a passion for fostering global connections and a commitment to delivering captivating content, I am eager to contribute to the dynamic world of children’s entertainment. Together with Dandelooo, I look forward to helping in creating imaginative and enriching experiences that will resonate with young audiences worldwide.”

With experience in business development and digital marketing, Moon recently worked at the French webtoon platform Delitoon (Paris) as a marketing and editorial team leader. She was responsible for partnership development and sales and rights management. Before joining Delitoon she was the deputy director at Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and marketing manager at Kotra (Paris).