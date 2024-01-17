Taiwan-based lifestyle gaming company Vertux recently announced its entry into the Indian market. The brand is set to launch the Sirius Gaming Headset.

The headset provides virtual 7.1 surround sound and finely tuned 50mm drivers. Crafted to deliver richer highs and more powerful lows, the Sirius Headset provides a dynamic audio experience that immerses users in the game. The RGB backlit housing, tunable with up to 16.5 million colours and featuring 10 LED modes, transforms gaming into a visually immersive environment, creating a natural battle-like atmosphere—setting the stage for captivating gaming raids.

Commenting on the launch, Vertux head of India and SAARC Gopal Jeyraj stated, “India’s gaming market is witnessing remarkable growth, with over 500 million gamers in financial year 23, and a market value of $3.1 billion. With the rising demand for high-end products among tech-savvy genZs and millennials, Vertux seizes this opportunity to introduce Sirius, aiming to redefine the gaming experience. The Sirius Gaming Headset is not merely a device; it’s a companion that unlocks uncharted dimensions of excitement.”

Weighing 300 grams, the headset is equipped with soft-fit ear pads and a low-pressure adjustable head strap design, offering a blend of lightweight build, comfort, and durability, making it ideal for extended PC gaming sessions. The headset features in-line precision controls for volume adjustment, mic muting, and RGB light customisation.

Backed by a 24-month warranty, this product is available for Rs 4,499 on Amazon India. Vertux also plans to launch around 30 plus new gaming products within the next two months.