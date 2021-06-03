Netflix is launching a fully owned post-production facility in Mumbai

Tinsel-town Mumbai is all set to be Netflix’s global post production hub. Recently the world’s biggest OTT giant announced that India’s financial capital will house Netflix’s first fully-owned, full-service post-production facility for live-action movies and TV series worldwide.



Expected to be operational by June 2022, it will have 40 offline editing rooms. With the aim to foster a “flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work, they are planning to pioneer advanced media management workflows.

“We want to continue to contribute to the Indian creative community” Netflix said in an official blog post announcing the Mumbai-based post-production facility. “Our goal is to keep improving the overall experience for our talent and industry partners, and equip them with the best resources to tell authentic stories in the most engaging manner. We are in a golden age of entertainment in India — this is the best time to be a creator and consumer of great stories.”

Netflix’s Mumbai post-production facility comes on the heels of its 2020 launch of NetFX that allows several Indian artists to work on VFX for titles globally. According to the blogpost, Netflix is also planning to sink its teeth in tech and skill development through certifications and training workshops.