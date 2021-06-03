

Paramount Pictures recently released the trailer for PAW Patrol: The Movie. The film is the movie version of the hit children’s television series, PAW Patrol.



The series is based on a group of talking dogs who use specialized equipment to solve crimes and avert disasters in a small town. PAW Patrol: The Movie will be their biggest adventure yet and will see the heroic pups gain help from a new ally as well as be equipped with all new gear.



The movie will be directed by Cal Brunker with a screenplay by Billy Frolick, Cal Brunker, and Bob Barlen.



The official synopsis of the movie reads :-

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!



“We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe,” Paramount co-president marketing and distribution Mary Daily said to comicbook.com.

PAW Patrol was initially created by Keith Chapman. The series was renewed for a ninth season in February.

PAW Patrol: The Movie will open in theaters on 20 August 2021.