‘Little Singham’, ‘My Little Pony’, ‘Hanuman’ and more arrive on discovery+

discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, announced on Wednesday that its largest content portfolio expansion is sure to make it the go to app for the family.

Starting from June, over 100 new shows from kids and library content from A+E Networks (including from History TV18) has been added to its already enviable content slate.

With the largest addition to its content library across sub-genres like reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel, history since its inception, discovery+ will be a one stop destination for wholesome family viewing experience across seven languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali).

Adding onto the delight, a special curated kids content slate including exciting and appealing new shows like Mr. Bean, Little Singham, Kids Baking Championship, My Little Pony, Hanuman, Mister Maker among other fun titles have been introduced for kids.

Children will now be able to immerse themselves into the world of fantasy and never-ending adventure whilst increasing their knowledge through informative titles like How Do Animals Do That, MythBusters Jr.

Discovery managing director – South Asia Megha Tata said, “We at discovery+, have always strived to provide world-class infotainment content to our users. Our partnership with A&E is a testament of how innovation for consumers remains core to discovery+ and reinforces our commitment to our audience by bringing to them content they like consuming under one platform. While we have our broad and engrossing portfolio for adults from varied genres, with the addition of kids’ we now have more content catering to the entire family. “

She also added, “We are confident that these additions will further strengthen our Family, Facts & Fun premise which also brings us close to our aspiration of being an aggregate platform catering to every member of the family.”

discovery+ will be expanding its library with top-rated reality TV series like Pawn Stars based on a family-owned pawn shop to America’s favourite treasure hunters, Storage Wars to OMG! Yeh Mera India, the longest-running and most successful HistoryTV18 franchise hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kumbh based on a famous religious festival amongst other enthralling titles, users will have world-class content available at their fingertips.

Expanding its local original production in 2021, with standout titles including Star vs Food, Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century, Mission Frontline, Ladakh Warriors and Vande Bharat Flight IX 1344: Hope To Survival’, the app has become home to strong locally differentiated content in the real-life entertainment and learning space.