PokerBaazi launches its new app with an array of new features

PokerBaazi has announced the launch of its new app that can be downloaded from official website pokerbaazi.com. The app, following its predecessor and other gaming apps from the parent group Baazi Games, is made in India and brings forth a stunning set of new and improved features that enliven user experience on the platform. As PokerBaazi continues to strike a chord with the audience and constantly surprises them with their various offerings, the new application aims to elevate the platform a notch higher and capitalises on the excitement people showcase towards the game of poker.

The poker community, the PokerBaazi app already has a registered user base of 2 million, and with the new app launch, the engagement rate is expected to spike up by 30per cent.

New Features Introduced as per the brand:

The all-new PokerBaazi app brings in brand new tech innovation – focusing on delivering a better design and user interface. Through the new app, players can now enjoy playing online poker with just one hand

With the help of the Intuitive AI system, users do not need to spend time on navigation any longer and can focus on their game

The new app also features a winner tab that will now allow the players to go through the winner’s profile and share updates on a real-time basis related to the match won

The design and user interface overhaul introduces a stack of new features such as next-gen graphics, minimal design language, high-res gaming, haptic feedback, state segregation and navigational cards

Advanced opponent stats and player career stats offer players a chance to learn from past performances and provide them with an opportunity to take their game to the next level

With the introduction of an integrated payments system, pokerbaazi.com has delivered on its promise of creating a smooth and seamless user experience for poker patrons

Improved Features:

PokerBaazi’s technological advancements have also allowed the team to improve upon important performance-related features such as reduced battery consumption, automatic app updates and lower RAM consumptions.

The Smoother UI/UX design has also allowed the team to incorporate features such as faster navigation, category filtering, scrolling, notification system and tournament detail visualisation making the entire gaming experience faster and smoother for the users.

New themes and personalisation:

Themes play a very integral part when it comes to enjoying the game of poker online since these themes set a virtual ambience for the players to focus on the game.

The latest UI of the app introduces new themes that inspire a variety of moods, such as Vegas table theme, futuristic table theme, and various other experience-defining features such as expressive emojis, winning probability, opponent stats, shortcut chat messages, and chat visibility customisation.

Improved themes and personalisation

The poker gamers can also test their skills better with improved and smoother game animations, improved classic table theme, stack visualisation customisation, card deck customisation, high-res graphics, game result visualisation, opponent detail visualisation, hand history visualisation, enhanced note making and responsible gaming tools.

Expressing his views on the launch of the new application, Baazi Games founder and CEO Navkiran Singh said “The new PokerBaazi app is a dream come true product for us. Since 2014, our endeavour has been to be at par with the best poker apps in the world. We have been working towards building the new app for the last 18 months and would like to express our gratitude towards the entire team whose hard work and intelligence can be reflected in the finished product. This app is a result of dedicated work from home by our technical team”.

He added, “Additionally, the rollout of the app also opens a new window of opportunity for us as a brand. Through the new app, our aim is to highlight the Skill factor that makes the sport an enjoyable and exciting journey keeping the players at the edge of their seats always.”

Talking about the technological advances,Baazi Games co-founder and CPO Avneet Rana said “Online gaming is a fast-growing industry in the country, and we see this as an opportunity at PokerBaazi.com to innovate and provide our users with an enriching experience that will further grow and streamline the online poker playing base in India. In the new normal world especially, people spend more time online and are bound to play for a longer duration. It thus becomes extremely important for us to provide them with an interface that supports them seamlessly making the entire experience more fun while introducing them to the duty of responsible gaming. The new app has been developed with the help of a new tech stack that introduces the players to a new level of design and navigation and has been devised to improve the game in terms of speed and visual detail. Features like improved automatic updates and reduced battery consumption have also been keyed in for better performance.”