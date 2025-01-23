‘Chhaava’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal shines as Sambhaji Maharaj in the visually stunning epic

Maddock Films has dropped the official trailer for Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, a periodic drama centred on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bhosale, the brave Maratha king and the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Revolving around the conflicts between the Maratha and the Mughal empire, the film will release in theatres globally on 14 February 2025.

The synopsis reads: Chhaava is a historical action film about the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second Maratha emperor. The film is based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant,which focuses on his struggles and turbulent reign as the Maratha king, including his time as a Mughal hostage in Agra at a young age, his battles against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and the tragic circumstances surrounding his capture and execution, highlighting the betrayal he faced from within his own court and the immense hardships he endured throughout his life; essentially depicting him as a courageous warrior despite being often misunderstood as a reckless ruler.

In the trailer, Kaushal’s (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, Raazi, Uri, Masaan) acting prowess shines as the courageous Sambhaji Maharaj, popularly known as “Chhaava,” meaning a lion’s cub. Another element that stands out is the visuals – battle sequences, bold and graphic action scenes, intricate king’s courts, post-war destruction and epic landscapes.

The visually stunning scenes in the film are crafted by Assemblage Entertainment and ReDefine. Gary Brown and Simon Frame from Assemblage and Somesh Samit Ghosh from ReDefine served as the VFX supervisors for the film.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from kaushal, the cast comprises, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty and Santosh Juvekar. Utekar, Rishi Virmani, Kaustubh Savarkar, Unman Bankar and Omkar Mahajan have worked on the story adaptation and screenplay.