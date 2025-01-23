Postudio secures $1 million in pre-seed funding, eyes US expansion

Cloud-based post-production software company Postudio has announced the successful raising of US$1 million in a pre-seed funding round, led by media-tech venture capital firm Audacity Venture Capital. The company has also achieved a significant milestone, surpassing US$1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within just two years of its launch.

Postudio co-founders Dhawal Gusain and Harish Prabhu aim to leverage the new capital for rapid scaling, product development, and team expansion. With a focus on affordability and data security, Postudio plans to double its revenues in 2025, driven by the increasing demand for remote collaboration tools.

In a statement, Gusain noted, “We’ve scaled quickly in the Indian enterprise segment in a very capital-efficient manner. In 2025, we plan to sustain this momentum and expand into the US market in the second half of the year.”

Prabhu added, “Our goal has always been to empower creative teams with tools that simplify and enhance their post-production workflows. We’re excited to integrate cutting-edge AI and Gen AI workflows to redefine post-production, including an AI-driven content localisation tool currently in beta testing.”

Postudio’s platform is rapidly gaining traction among media enterprises and independent production houses in India, providing unparalleled flexibility and scalability. The company is well-positioned to capitalise on the global post-production market, valued at US$30 billion and projected to exceed US$50 billion by 2030.

Audacity Venture Capital founder Kabir Kochhar expressed confidence in Postudio’s potential: “The company has found its product-market fit and is scaling rapidly. With growing demand for scalable, AI-enabled, cloud-based solutions, we believe Postudio is poised for success.”

Postudio differentiates itself with a comprehensive, on-demand platform that streamlines all post-production workflows and offers significant cost savings for media enterprises transitioning from traditional on-premise solutions.