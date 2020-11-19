Animation Xpress brings to you India’s largest VFX Summit and Awards in Jan 2021!

From being known as an outsourcing and post-production hub to producing high-quality domestic projects, the Indian visual effects industry has come a long way. Be it a feature film, advertisement, serial or music video, VFX is everywhere! According to KPMG report, VFX and post-production industry is pegged at Rs 79.5 billion in FY20 having grown at 16.1 per cent over FY19.

To honour the talent and reflect on the trends and developments, AnimationXpress.com has organised VFX and More (VAM) Awards and Summit. It will be held on 22 and 23 January 2021.

VAM Summit is an initiative to bring together the visual effects and related industries – both in India and internationally – to pause and reflect on trends and developments in every aspect of the business and technology associated with it. It will also serve as a platform to help develop business opportunities for all stakeholders.

With an increase in budget allocation of film producers to VFX and high demand of VFX driven shows and movies from OTT platforms being the primary growth drivers for the VFX market in India, the event will focus on topics like virtual production, movies, the new rules and tools, television, OTT, and the education space. The Indian VFX studios will be at the forefront, and we will also see international studios sharing their work and expertise.

In the past year, we have witnessed new technologies and techniques being adopted to deliver some of the best VFX work. To know more about what went into the making of these projects, masterclasses will also be held.

While the VAM Virtual Summit brings leaders of the industry under one roof to discuss the scope, challenges, applications of visual effects technology, the VAM Awards will honour the best in the business with India’s premier full-scale VFX awards.

Entries for VAM Awards are now open!