The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) will host the Open Source Forum on 16 February 2023 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA. The annual event gathers business and technical leaders to discuss the current state of open-source software across the motion picture and media industries.

During the afternoon program, leaders will share ideas, insights, and experiences to drive the future of open-source software, and relay updates on the progress of the Foundation. Executives, businesses, open source program office leaders, technical leaders responsible for key projects and open source strategies, and anyone who is interested in learning more about the Academy Software Foundation, are all encouraged to attend.

A keynote will be given by Wētā Digital Unity principal research scientist Dr Andrew Glassner, entitled “Storytelling in the Era of AI.” Glassner has worked as a film director, computer researcher, video game writer-director, and novelist. He now works at the intersection of human artistry and software for creating visual effects, and developing tools for a new generation of storytellers and audiences.

Other sessions will explore:

Open RV – Journey of Open Sourcing a Commercial Product

xSTUDIO – an Open Source Playback and Review Application

Digital Production Example Library Updates: Intel 4004 Moore Lane USD Scene

Open MoonRay Update

OpenVPCal: An Open Source In-Camera Visual Effects Calibration Framework

Metropolitan Museum of Art – Chroma: Ancient Sculpture in Color – Behind the Scenes Challenges, Solutions, and Opportunities for Imaging Standards

Academy Software Foundation executive director David Morin said, “This year we are expanding the Open Source Forum to a larger audience, and we are thrilled to share the latest on open source developments for the motion picture industry at the Academy Museum, one of the most inspiring venues in Los Angeles. From Artificial Intelligence in storytelling to the Open Review Initiative, we invite you to attend a series of stimulating presentations at the Open Source Forum!”

Speakers rounding out the program include: DreamWorks Animation global technology VP Andrew Peacer and production software senior manager Randy Packer; Netflix imaging technologist Carol Payne; Autodesk ShotGrid director of engineering Guillaume Brossard; Disney VFX manager Sam Richards; The Metropolitan Museum of Art advanced imaging general manager Scott Geffert; Academy Software Foundation executive director David Morin; and Linux Foundation research and communications SVP Hilary Carter. Presenting virtually at the event will be Intel 3D creator segment platform architect Sean McDuffee and DNEG R&D Ted Waine.

Registration is now open for both Academy Software Foundation members and non-members on their official website.