DeAPlaneta Entertainment and Fourth Wall’s award-winning hit animated preschool co-production Milo launched on Chinese screens on Monday, 30 January via Mango TV. This latest release consolidates the international strategy rolled out for the show, which is already broadcast on four continents, airing in Spain (Clan TV), U.K. (Milkshake/Channel 5), Portugal (RTP), Poland (MiniMini+ and Pulse TV), Italy (RAI YOYO, DeAJunior and TIM Vision), Australia (ABC Kids), Hungary (MTVA), Switzerland (RSI), Netherlands (Kidzone), former Yugoslavia (Talent Show), Middle East (JimJam and Majid), Russia (Ivi), Latin America (via Cartoonito and HBO Max), Finland (YLE), Sweden (SVT), and Czech Republic (Česká televise). Milo is also coming soon to New Zealand (TVNZ), Portugal (Canal Panda) and Israel (Noga).

The show is continuing its global expansion with multiple licensing deals, covering several categories like fashion, publishing, educational games and toys, food and others; and territories (Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, U.K., Ireland, Andorra, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, as well as Latin America and Spanish-speaking areas in the US). Furthermore, this year renowned brand Bandai will roll out the first ever Milo toy range, including soft toys, figurines and playsets, vehicles and electronic educational devices, among others.

Milo is an animated series for preschool audiences with a bright, colourful look that brings a very contemporary graphic style to young children. Accompanied by his good friends Lofty and Lark, Milo uses role play to explore the wonderful world of vocations – from doctors and mechanics, to hairdressers, chefs and postal workers, introducing preschoolers to a variety of professions in a positive, fun way. The series’ underlying message is that all jobs are incredible. Milo won the 2022 Best Children’s series at the prestigious British Animation Awards, and Bronze at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

The preschool television series is produced by Fourth Wall and DeAPlaneta Entertainment. The production was supported by the British Government’s Youth Content Fund, which is managed by the BFI and supports the creation of distinctive and quality content for young audiences. DeAPlaneta Entertainment owns and manages worldwide consumer products rights for the series.