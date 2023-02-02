Two French powerhouses, APC Kids, part of leading co-production and distribution group APC Studios, and leading content creator TeamTO, have joined forces on the new action-adventure comedy series Jade Armor. The partnership will see APC Kids distribute the series worldwide, excluding the Americas and China.

Produced by TeamTO with France Télévisions, the 26 x 26’ stars a strong, kung-fun-loving female central character aimed at a six to 10 year old audience. The series has also been picked up by Warner Bros. Discovery for HBO Max and Cartoon Network (EMEA), France Télévisions (France), Super RTL (Germany), ABC (Australia) and CBC (Canada). Jade Armor debuted on France Télévisions’ Okoo last September and Super RTL’s toggo.de in November with excellent ratings out of the gate. It has been scheduled for launch on all other channels between late 2022 and early 2023.

The legendary Jade Armor is a mythical superhero, and now it is Lan Jun’s turn to be Jade Armor. Even she can’t quite believe her destiny is to be this epic hero! With the help of her friends, Theo and Alisha and the mystical Beasticons that accompany the Armor, Lan Jun is thrust into a series of action-packed adventures. Every day, she must contend with both an evil array of super villains and the very real trials of teenage life.

“Jade Armor is a fun and vibrant series from TeamTO, with an epic female character at its heart and an outstanding creative team behind it. The series has received great feedback since its launch in 2022, and we have no doubt audiences all over the world will fall in love with the show’s thrilling storylines and this unlikely teen hero, and we very much look forward to expanding the footprint of the series and making this a reality,” said APC Kids managing director Lionel Marty.

“We are delighted to work with APC, a truly dedicated sales force, especially at such an exciting time for Jade Armor. The series has performed extremely well already and has even started to gain a very enthusiastic online fan base! We feel very positive about Jade’s future and have started to develop the story arc for the next season,” said TeamTO production and development SVP Corinne Kouper.

Jade Armor’s talented all-female creative team is led by multi-award-winning executive producer Corinne Kouper, supported by showrunner and co-creator, Chloé Miller; head writer, MJ Offen; French story editor, Ghyslaine Pujol, and co-developer, Mary Bredin. Based on a concept by M Pongo Kuo, Jade Armor is entirely produced in TeamTO’s state of the art animation studios in France.