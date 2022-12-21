Leading creator of kids entertainment TeamTO known as much for the quality of their animation as for their commitment to social and environmental issues announced the opening of its revolutionary new, cutting-edge studio in Paris. Located in the Bastille neighbourhood, the studio will feature a host of energy saving and green protocols, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and making it one of the most energy-efficient studios in France. The innovative methods developed are the culmination of 15 years of research and experimentation initiated by founder Guillaume Hellouin and implemented by TeamTO CTO Jean-Baptiste Spieser and his maverick technical team.

Larger green initiatives for the new studio include: choosing the location based on the commuting distances and access of its 200+ employees to reduce travel; using only recycled wood in the construction; green areas that require minimal water while providing bird and insect ecosystems; hot-fridge systems in place of microwaves; low-energy, free cooling ventilation; 100 per cent renewable energy; extending the use of workstations (six years) and servers (10 years); and a data-center enhanced by an AI-based open source management software. Together, these cutting-edge technologies and policies will reduce the studio’s carbon footprint by 63 per cent.

“I’m so proud of the work achieved by our entire team, from technical to production, who over the past four years where able to imagine, develop and create this incredible, artist-centered and forward-thinking animation studio. The result is truly amazing, it is a nest that will nurture the next generation of talent for the next 15 years,” said TeamTO co-founder and president Guilaume Hellouin.

Guillaume Hellouin and Corinne Kouper are multi-award winning kids content producers that have won broad international recognition for their animated series (Emmies, Annies, Pulcinellas, Cartoon Producer of the Year, etc.), as well as for their impact on the industry as a whole (Ecran Total Personality of the Year, World Animation Summit Hall of Fame, UNESCO, etc.) They also have contributed concretely to the diversification in the production business, and an increase of the French talent pool, with their free animation school (ECAS), and Kouper’s work with Les Femmes s’Animent (a French organization that helps women creators in the animation industry).

TeamTO’s environmental policies started 17 years ago, with everyday micro-choices such as going paperless, using only reusable cups and utensils, encouraging the use of electric or pedal-powered vehicles, and even experimenting with warming up a swimming pool using heat from their servers.

In 2012 TeamTO received UNESCO recognition for Plankton Invasion, an animated satire on global warming for teenagers & young adults. During the production of the series TeamTO developed the first carbon footprint calculator for animation. Currently, TeamtTO’S CTO Jean-Baptiste Spieser and his team are working with AnimFrance and La Cartouch Verte to create an updated animation carbon footprint calculator for the industry. Their science-based approach can provide any producer or studio with a tool to accurately monitor their activities.