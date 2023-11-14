Leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems and servers BOXX Technologies announced that its APEXX S4 workstation now features Intel Core i7 and i9 14th gen processors. The new CPUs provide outstanding performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications.

The workstation joins the flagship APEXX S3 and entry level APEXX E3 in the Intel Core 14th gen BOXX workstation product line. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“The new APEXX S4 significantly accelerates demanding 3D workflows,” said BOXX CEO Wes Breyfogle. “The addition of Intel Core 14th gen processors to this multi-GPU workstation empowers architects, engineers, animators, VFX artists, video editors, and other creative professionals to create and render faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

“APEXX S-Class and E-Class workstations with Intel Core 14th gen processors offer something for every creative professional,” said Breyfogle. “APEXX S4 is highly expandable and can be rack mounted, APEXX E3 is perfect for creators with lower performance demands, and our best-selling APEXX S3 is ideal for a multitude of applications. These are systems creators can rely on to power the latest software, maximise productivity, and outpace their competitors.”

A desk side tower system with rack mount capability, the purpose-built APEXX S4 provides optimal performance for CPU and GPU tasks in Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and AutoCAD, as well as SOLIDWORKS, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, and other professional applications.

Running at up to 6.1GHz, the Intel Core i7 and i9 14th gen processors available inside the APEXX S4 feature performance hybrid architecture designed to improve hardware and software efficiency. The CPUs also include Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36 MB Intel Smart Cache. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support enables simple and fast peripheral connections.

In addition to the new Intel Core technology, the highly expandable APEXX S4 features advanced liquid cooling, up to 192 GB of memory storage, a 1300W power supply, and support for up to two NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPUs, delivering state-of-the-art performance for a wide range of professional workflows.

Joining APEXX S4 and APEXX S3, the economical APEXX E3 is also available with new Intel Core i7 or i9 14th gen processors running up to 6.0GHz max turbo frequency. The powerful subcompact BOXX workstation also includes advanced liquid cooling, 192GB of memory, and an NVIDIA RTX GPU. Offering high performance at a lower price, APEXX E3 is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications.