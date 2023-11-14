DeAPlaneta Entertainment has struck a remarkable deal with Korean powerhouses CJ ENM, Million Volt Animation Studios, Tencent Video, and YGG Global positioning itself as the licensing agent and distributor in Europe and Latin America for sensational new animated blockbuster Hero Inside set to carve its mark globally.

Hero Inside, crafted by the collaborative efforts of CJ ENM, Million Volt Animation Studios, Tencent Video, and YGG Global, will find its way to screens worldwide through Warner Bros. Discovery, which has acquired the global rights for broadcasting this promising series. Hero Inside is a strong bid by Warner Bros. Discovery to reach a wide age range audience in EMEA, LATAM, SEA, and Korea.

“At DeaPlaneta Entertainment we know how difficult it is to find IPs capable of attracting a universal audience, whether in America, Europe or Asia. Hero Inside, with its spectacular animation and its very human superheroes, achieves it thanks to a provocative proposal of frantic action that grabs you episode by episode,” said DeAPlaneta Entertainment chief brand officer Diego Ibáñez Belaustegui.

“The ultimate goal for Hero Inside is to become an iconic global superhero brand. We plan to expand the universe of Hero Inside beyond the animated series into feature films, spin-offs, games, comic books, and a range of products beloved by kids and audiences alike,” said Million Volt founder/CEO and Hero Inside director MEANG Joo-gong.

The first season, an exhilarating collection of 11 episodes, each lasting 13 minutes, premiers in Latin America in November. This happens after last October the series was the third most-watched series by international buyers at the MIP Junior Market 2023, among over 600 titles. Warner Bros. Discovery, which has commissioned the first two seasons of Hero Inside, plans to broadcast the series across multiple Latin American countries.

The global journey for this IP continues to unfold throughout from 2023 to 2024, reaching diverse territories including Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, USA, and Canada. Notably, the production of the eagerly awaited second season is already underway.

DeAPlaneta Entertainment firmly believes in the potential of the Hero Inside brand. As evidence of this belief, the company has forged a strategic agreement with CJ ENM, Million Volt, Tencent Video, and YGG Global to represent the brand across Europe and Latin America. Serving as Master Licensing Agent aside from Media and Digital Distribution Partner, DeAPlaneta Entertainment will work hand in hand with Warner Bros. Discovery to ensure an optimal launch. DeAPlaneta Entertainment stands as a partner alongside the co-producers, lending strong support to the brand’s debut.

Official synopsis reads: Hero Inside makes any child or teenager’s dream come true: that their favourite superhero appears in front of them, in flesh and blood, just by saying their name. Hero Inside starts when Scott, a cartoonist and free spirit, mysteriously vanished after drawing 100 superheroes across 100 comic books, without ever publishing. His proofread books scattered across San Francisco, triggering odd occurrences. Mike, a 13-year-old boy, stumbles upon one of Scott’s books, Crying Man, when he casually says the hero’s name; Crying Man jumps out from the book, and his life changes completely.

Hero Inside combines adventure, humour and action in an irresistible way. The series, whose second season is already in production, defends imagination and fantasy above all else. Hero Inside also has an absolutely original collection of superheroes and a character design in which humour, as well as an irreverent approach to the classic superheroic universe, is essential: in addition to Crying Man, the series includes such peculiar superheroes as Black Knight, Great Finger, Mummy Girl, Mr. Justice, Lucky and Sparkules.