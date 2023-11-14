The international content market TIFFCOM 2023 that took place in late October as part of the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival witnessed some amazing works from Russia. International distributors are interested in buying the Russian family fairy tale The Wish of the Fairy Fish, thriller Centaur, the full-length animation film Detective Chirp and The Golden Beehive, the Russian-Chinese co-production Red Silk, the historical TV series Chaliapin, Ekaterina the documentary series Mysteries of Space and many others.

Thirteen Russian companies presented more than 60 projects at the Russian Content Worldwide stand, organised by ROSKINO, the Russian film promotion body. For Russian film, series, and animation producers, the latest TIFFCOM market in Tokyo was very productive. Companies held 300 meetings with representatives from Japan, China, Singapore, Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia and other countries; the online catalogue of Russian projects was viewed by almost 1,200 foreign representatives.

The Asian market is open and ready to continue acquiring Russian content. Many distributors also are discussing the purchase of theatrical rights—countries have finally overcome the consequences of pandemic restrictions and are ready to release Russian projects on the big screen. Deals are being discussed with representatives of international VOD platforms and TV channels. Licences are being sought for producing merchandise for Russian animation brands.

TIFFCOM results for Russian film and animation companies:

A number of international companies are considering the purchase of theatrical rights, in particular, to the Russian fairy tale The Wish of the Fairy Fish (CTB Film Company), and a new film in the Three Heroes animation franchise—Three Heroes and the Navel of the World. The CTB film company held meetings with representatives of TV channels and distributors from Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and other southeast Asian territories. The greatest interest was generated by the company’s animated content, and the representatives noted their high quality. Negotiations, which began at TIFFCOM, are continuing for the licence to produce Moonzy and His Friends merchandise in China. The series achieved high ratings on release on China Central Television (CCTV) and is now available on all major Chinese VOD platforms.

Representatives from Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and India discussed with Russian company Planeta Inform Film Distribution the possibility of theatrical releases and the launch on platforms of the new fantasy drama Anna’s Feelings, the adventure drama Lost in the North and others.

The main Japanese television companies that purchase children’s content—NHK and TV Tokyo had the chance to get acquainted with SMF Animation projects. SMF Animation also held meetings with the largest players in the Asian region: CJ ENM (Korea), ETV (India), PTS (Taiwan), Mediacorp (Singapore), Fantawild and iQiYi (China) and others. The full-length animated film Detective Chirp And The Golden Beehive drew the greatest interest. Of the serial projects, the most attractive were projects in 3D—I’ll get you! Holidays, The Secrets of Honey Hills and Rockoons. TIFFCOM Market visitors were very enthusiastic about the Cheburashka plush toy adorning the SMF Animation stand: in Asian countries they really love this character.

Among the projects from Voronezh animation studio, the fifth part of the Snow Queen franchise, The Snow Queen & The Princess, was popular: the previous parts have proven themselves in the Asian region. Content buyers also noted the great interest and high quality of animation in the new animation project The Steel Family: Brotherhood vs Gold, the full-length format of which will be available for international sales. Buyers noted the dynamic plot that will appeal to a wide audience. Voronezh Studio expects to reach final agreements in the near future.

Platoshka animation studio presented two seasons of the animated series Beadies, Beadies Songs, and Beadies Lullabies. The studio held negotiations with representatives from Japan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. TV channels, distributors, VOD services, and even theme parks were interested in the project. Sales are currently being discussed.