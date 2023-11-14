Netflix just confirmed the premiere dates for the highly anticipated Gyeongseong Creature, featuring a stellar cast led by Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee. The series will debut in two parts, with the first seven episodes launching on 22 December 2023 and the last three arriving on 5 January 2024.

The unveiling of the series’ poster and an intriguing teaser video during Netflix’s Geeked Week has already captured the global audience’s imagination. Set in the spring of 1945 at the mysterious Ongseong Hospital in Gyeongseong (a former name of Seoul), the suspenseful series follows an entrepreneur and a sleuth as they fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed.

The poster instantly captures attention with a foreboding image: armed men, donned in masks and protective gear, standing sentinel around a central wagon, hinting at the era’s grave struggles. The teaser amplifies this with the steely stares of leads Park Seo-jun, known for his roles in Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and the upcoming The Marvels, and Han So-hee, who starred in My Name and Nevertheless and the music video of BTS Jung Kook’s Billboard number one hit Seven.

The synopsis reads: Park Seo-jun portrays Jang Tae-sang, the owner of the House of Golden Treasure pawnshop – the wealthiest, most well-connected person in Gyeongseong –, and Han So-hee takes on the role of Yoon Chae-ok, a sleuth with a reputation for the impossible.Together, they delve into the mysterious and tumultuous world of 1945.

The ensemble cast also includes Claudia Kim of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kim Hae-sook, Cho Han-cheul and Wi Ha-jun of Squid Game, making Gyeongseong Creature the must-watch series to round out 2023 and welcome 2024. Scripted by Kang Eun-kyung (Dr. Romantic and What Happens to My Family?) and directed by the adept Chung Dong-yoon (Hot Stove League), the series is set to deliver a fusion of historical intrigue, gripping mystery and edge-of-your-seat drama.

The upcoming show is produced by Story & Pictures Media, Kakao Entertainment, co-produced by Studio Dragon and will be distributed by Netflix.